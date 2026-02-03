Riyadh - National Environmental Recycling Company (Tadweer) has penned a raw materials purchase agreement with Topal Advanced Company at a value of SAR 63.84 million.

The contract, signed on 2 February 2026, covers the procurement of materials for recycling, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the production is expected to positively impact Tadweer’s revenues starting from the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In October 2025, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Tadweer's request to double its capital to SAR 232.32 million, instead of SAR 116.16 million.

