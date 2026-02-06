Shanghai-based SUS Environment is planning to develop new waste-to-energy (WTE) projects in Baghdad, Basra, and Nineveh, in addition to Iraq’s first WTE facility in Baghdad’s Al-Nahrawan area, which it was awarded in January last year.

Regional director Ahmed Abdul Latif Al-Amin told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Nahrawan project, which is under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, is on track to enter the implementation phase by mid-year.

The Iraqi PM broke ground for the Nahrawan plant in March 2025.

Al-Amin said the plant will process around 5,000 tonnes of waste/day to generate about 110 megawatts (MW) of electricity, which will be supplied directly to the national grid.

He said the company is planning to establish similar WTE facilities in Nineveh and Basra, adding that discussions are underway with governorate authorities to develop the projects using the same technology and potentially similar pricing as the Nahrawan scheme, following technical, logistical and waste availability assessments.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) had specified a generation efficiency higher than 30 percent and a landfill rate less than 5 percent for Nahrawan WTE project.

Al-Amin further disclosed that NIC is expected to announce another WTE project for Baghdad in the Abu Ghraib area.

In March 2025, SUS Environment had said in a press statement that the Nahrawan project would involve an investment of $500 million. It said the plant would have a designed capacity of 3,000 tonnes/day, with three incineration lines, and be equipped with a 100MW steam turbine generator set. It said the project would generate 780 million kWh of green electricity annually, while also creating approximately 500 local job opportunities.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

