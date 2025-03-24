Iraq has announced the ground-breaking of its first waste-to-energy project in capital Baghdad being set up at an investment of $500 million.

The project has a designed processing capacity of 3,000 tonne/day, with three incineration lines, and is equipped with a 100MW steam turbine generator set.

On completion, it will generate 780 million kWh of green electricity annually that can meet power demands of 10 million people. It will also create approximately 500 local job opportunities.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and other senior officials including Eric Zhan, the CEO of Sus International, one of the world's largest providers of waste incineration equipment and technology.

Haider Mohammed Makkiya, Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Ziyad Ali Fadel, Minister of Electricity, Abdul Alawi, Governor of Baghdad and Ammar Mosa, Mayor of Baghdad as well as representatives of Chinese-funded enterprises in Iraq also attended the ceremony.

Al Sudani commended the officials for the launch of the waste-to-energy project, which is part of the government's plans to transition to clean and renewable energy.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era in waste treatment according to a model that is the most modern in the region and is consistent with our approach to confronting climate change and environmental pollution," he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Zhan said Sus International will leverage the advanced technology and rich experience to shape the project as a pioneering model.

As of December 2024, Sus Environment has established 10 management centres worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people.

It has invested in and constructed 89 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh, stated Zhan.

"We will join hands with all parties to solve waste issues and contribute to environment conservation in Iraq," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

