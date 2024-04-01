Iraq’s nodal investment agency National Investment Commission announced on Sunday that it has received 15 bids from local and local and international companies for the OPEC member’s first waste-to-energy (WTE) project in capital Baghdad.

The project, located in Nahrawan area, is being procured on Design, Build, Own, and Operate (DBOO) basis and is designed to handle nearly 3,000 tonnes of waste, according to previous NIC statements. The commission has specified a generation efficiency higher than 30 percent and a landfill rate less than 5 percent for this project.

Officials said the project aims to fulfill Iraq's international commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement, and bolster ongoing efforts to address electricity shortages.

Baghdad city generates 9,000 tonnes of waste per day, according to the NIC statement.

