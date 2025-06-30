Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to significantly expand its waste management capabilities and deepen its engagement with the private sector, according to Eng Hamad Jassim Al-Bahr, Director of Waste Recycling and Treatment at the Ministry of Municipality.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Al-Bahr outlined ambitious plans to enhance the country’s solid waste infrastructure and advance its sustainability goals.

As part of this vision, the Ministry of Municipality is preparing to expand the Domestic Solid Waste Management Center in Mesaieed. “The expanded facility will be capable of processing up to 3,000 tonnes of municipal and solid waste per day, in addition to the current capacity of 2,300 tonnes per day,” said Al-Bahr.

He said that the expansion project will be offered as an investment opportunity to the private sector, with tenders expected to be announced by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

“Our future direction is focused on enhancing partnerships with the private sector by transferring a number of key services currently managed by the ministry,” he stated.

“Among the responsibilities that have already been outsourced are the operation of waste treatment stations, the rehabilitation of landfills, the development of a new engineered landfill, and the management of the Mesaieed treatment center. Several additional strategic projects will also be opened for private sector involvement in the near future,” said Al-Bahr.

He said that Mesaieed’s Waste Management Center, currently the largest of its kind in the Middle East, operates with a daily intake of 2,300 tonnes of waste.

“The facility features three integrated processing lines. Waste particles smaller than 45 millimeters are used to produce organic fertilizer; particles between 45 and 300 millimeters are sorted for recyclable content; and larger materials exceeding 300 millimeters are processed to generate electricity,” said Al-Bahr.

He said that the facility employs the advanced “Dano Drum” system, a rotating cylindrical mechanism equipped with blades that shred mixed waste and separate it by size, ensuring effective resource recovery from unsorted materials.

“The center produces approximately 100 tonens of compost and generates around 50 megawatts-hours of electricity per day. The amount of recyclable waste varies depending on the time of year, with fluctuations seen during Ramadan, national holidays, and school terms,” said Al-Bahr.

He said, the ministry plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with a reputed laboratory, one of the region’s largest specialized research centers. “The agreement aims to support the development of advanced studies and fast-track solutions for utilizing recyclable materials in the production of new products.”

Al-Bahr noted that the ministry continues to support recycling factories by providing them with essential raw materials at no cost. This initiative helps recycling plants process these materials into usable products, thus reducing landfill pressure and promoting a circular economy. In terms of local recycling production, Al-Bahr highlighted several factories already operating across the country, including facilities for recycling wood, used tires, glass, and scrap metal.

