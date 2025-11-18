Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development announced on Monday that it has signed a cooperation protocol with Sinai Cement Company to strengthen sustainable waste management in North Sinai, as part of national efforts to reduce pollution and improve environmental services.

The signing ceremony was attended by Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, along with senior officials. The agreement was signed between the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA) and Sinai Cement by WMRA CEO Yasser Abdullah and company chairman Tamer Magdy Ragab, with Managing Director Pietro Cala also present.

Awad said the WMRA works closely with government entities, the private sector, and civil society, and that the protocol reflects both parties’ commitment to advancing cooperation between the public and private sectors in environmental protection and public health.

She noted that the agreement aims to reduce solid waste and curb waterway pollution through practical and sustainable solutions. Under the protocol, Sinai Cement will provide dedicated waste-collection containers for North Sinai, while the WMRA will coordinate with local authorities to operate them.

Awad added that the WMRA will receive 1,000 waste bins with a 240-litre capacity, in coordination with the governorate, to support efficient waste collection. The protocol also includes provisions for trained personnel, necessary technologies, regular performance reports, and community awareness campaigns on proper waste management.

Tamer Magdy, Chairman of Sinai Cement, said the agreement builds on the company’s commitment to supporting the community and environment in North Sinai. “We believe environmental protection is a shared responsibility, and the private sector can offer practical solutions that complement the state’s efforts,” he said.

Managing Director Pietro Cala expressed the company’s appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to improving the waste management system in the governorate, expressing hope that the project will benefit the local community and enhance environmental protection efforts.

