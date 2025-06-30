Egypt - Sakan Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, Park-U, located in El Shorouk City, with total investments exceeding EGP 4.8bn.

This ambitious development marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy. Sakan Developments has already delivered more than 56 projects and handed over over 250 residential units, with total investments surpassing EGP 3.7bn, primarily in El Shorouk City and New Cairo.

Spanning a total land area of 15,000 square meters, Park-U features an operational built-up area of 69,300 square meters. The project aims to serve as a vibrant hub for business and leisure, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing integrated, high-value developments in emerging urban areas.

Walid Khattab, Chairperson of Sakan Developments, commented: “This project is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the aspirations of the Egyptian market. Park-U is designed to respond to growing demand for modern commercial spaces in East Cairo.”

Ahmed Taher, Head of the Commercial Sector at Sakan Developments, added that development of Park-U will span 42 months, starting in June 2025, with the first units expected to be delivered and operations commencing by early 2029.

He highlighted the project’s strategic location, situated near the New Administrative Capital, which positions Park-U as a promising commercial and lifestyle destination. The development is expected to attract not only El Shorouk residents but also professionals, visitors, and residents of the New Administrative Capital, serving the needs of thousands in the coming years.

Taher also emphasized the project’s strong investment potential, given the increasing demand for commercial, retail, and entertainment spaces in rapidly developing urban zones. Park-U is set to play a key role in enhancing economic activity in El Shorouk and its surrounding areas.

To ensure the highest standards in design and execution, Sakan Developments has partnered with a group of renowned companies, including ACE Moharram-Bakhoum, KAD, Smarch Architects, Kelma Developments, Sedra Electric, and e& business (Etisalat). Each partner brings specialized expertise to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

Park-U reflects Sakan Developments’ broader vision to contribute to Egypt’s urban expansion through high-quality, future-ready developments that align with market trends and evolving consumer needs.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

