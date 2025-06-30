HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, July 1.

Traders had expected the new announcement after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments between September 16-30, October 1-15, October 16-31 and November 1-15.

Jordan has also issued a separate purchase tender seeking 120,000 tons of animal-feed barley. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Vijay Kishore)