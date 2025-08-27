AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday inaugurated the Kingdom’s first mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station, operated by Manaseer Group.

During a tour of the station, Kharabsheh reviewed the vehicle fueling process and highlighted the project’s role in enhancing energy supply security and promoting national alternatives, according to a ministry statement.

He said that the initiative aligns with the Royal vision for Economic Modernisation and the ministry’s strategy to diversify energy projects across sectors such as industry, households, healthcare and tourism, while also contributing to carbon emissions reduction. The minister added that the project would ease citizens’ financial burdens and help lower the national energy bill.

Manaseer Group Director General Yasser Manaseer said that the gas is supplied by the National Petroleum Company, which holds the concession for the Risha gas field. He noted that 15 trucks currently operate on natural gas, with plans to expand the project to include smaller vehicles.

He also noted that another mobile station would be launched at the Risha field before the end of the year, with a capacity of 1.5 million cubic metres, alongside the acquisition of five additional mobile units to support the initiative.

