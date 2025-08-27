AMMAN — The value of Jordan’s imports of crude oil, derivatives, and mineral oils declined in the first half of this year to JD1.276 billion, compared with JD1.305 billion during the same period in 2024, according to foreign trade data issued on Tuesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The figures showed that the Kingdom’s oil bill fell by 2.2 per cent in the January–June period of 2025, marking a decrease of around JD29 million compared with the same period last year, helping curb the overall rise in the value of Jordan’s imports, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Breaking down the imports, fuel and mineral oils topped the list at JD452 million, followed by crude oil at JD393 million.

Gasoline imports stood at around JD188 million, while diesel reached JD220 million. Lubricants amounted to JD19 million, and kerosene totalled JD4 million.

