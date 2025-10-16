RINA, an engineering consultancy, has been awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by PETRONAS CCS Ventures (PCCSV) for the Southern Onshore Facilities of Malaysia’s Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project.

The FEED contract involves advancing engineering for a carbon receiving terminal in Peninsular Malaysia, designed to collect carbon from various industrial emitters for offshore geological storage.

“Securing the FEED phase underscores the trust placed in RINA’s engineering depth and execution capability,” said Michele Budetta, Chief Executive Officer of RINA Consulting. “We are proud to continue our collaboration with PETRONAS in advancing this strategic carbon management project. This phase introduces greater complexity and higher expectations, and we are committed to supporting the delivery of Malaysia’s most strategic CCS infrastructure to date.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

