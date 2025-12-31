PHOTO
BEIJING - China's state planner on Wednesday approved major projects and an investment plan for the central government's budget for 2026 that amounts to about 295 billion yuan ($42.21 billion), its latest move in an effort to expand investment and support economic growth.
Li Chao, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, said around 220 billion yuan was set aside for 281 projects that are part of major national and security-related strategies like underground pipelines.
In addition, China's central government has allocated more than 75 billion yuan to fund 673 projects covering areas like ecological protection and carbon reduction.
The projects "will further improve China's modern infrastructure system and provide strong support for a smooth start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030)," Li said in Beijing.
The world's second-largest economy allocated 800 billion yuan in 2025 for its "Two Major" programmes which focus on major national projects and key security-related capacity building as the Chinese government works to stabilise growth amid economic headwinds while strengthening infrastructure, energy and resource security.
($1 = 6.9881 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shi Bu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Thomas Derpinghaus)