AMMAN — President of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry Fathi Jaghbir on Saturday said that the new natural gas supply station, set to be built in Aqaba's southern industrial zone, represents a major strategic move for Jordan’s industrial sector.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Jaghbir said that the project will “deliver significant economic and environmental benefits, boosting the competitiveness of Jordanian-made products and reducing production costs.”

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan laid the foundation stone for the station on Saturday, marking the official launch of the project.

The project, according to a Prime Ministry statement, is part of broader government efforts to provide industrial estates with clean, sustainable energy sources.

The station, expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months, will have a capacity of 3,700 cubic metres per hour. It will be connected to the existing reduction and measurement facility at the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company industrial complex, Petra said.

“Switching to natural gas from conventional fuels such as diesel and heavy fuel oil will cut production costs significantly,” Jaghbir said, adding that the project ensures a stable and secure energy supply, while supporting Jordan’s broader energy diversification strategy and reducing reliance on imports.

The project also aligns with national climate goals, Jaghbir said, as it is expected to reduce carbon emissions and industrial pollutants.

“The modern infrastructure could also help attract new industrial investments to the area, in line with the government’s Economic Modernisation Vision.”

Aqaba’s southern industrial zone hosts several key industries, including chemical and petrochemical sectors such as fertilizers and phosphates, along with mining, food, plastics, and logistics operations. The area also includes specialized facilities and a port for exporting potash and other industrial products.

