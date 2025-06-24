Young people are leading the charge in the growing green energy sector in South Africa. Internship programmes – like the Wind Industry Internship Programme (WIIP), a flagship initiative run by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) and supported by the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) – are designed to build green career pathways by placing graduates in renewable energy and sustainability roles.

Malixole Buthlezi. Image supplied.

Sithabile Majavu. Image supplied.

WIIP interns Malixole Buthelezi and Sithabile Majavu let us in on their uniqueness in the green energy space, challenges they’ve faced and how the green energy sector can alleviate SA’s unemployment crisis.

In your opinion, what do you do differently that helps you succeed in the green energy space?

Malixole Buthelezi: As an environmental educator intern at Wessa, I bring a passion for community engagement and youth empowerment, which allows me to connect sustainability principles with real-life action in schools and communities. I also integrate creativity and storytelling into environmental awareness campaigns, making the message more relatable and inspiring to young audiences.

Sithabile Majavu: A strength I’m proud of is my ability to adapt and lead in diverse environments. I’ve worked across NGOs, corporate spaces, and grassroots campaigns, which has taught me the value of listening, learning, and tailoring my approach to meet people where they are. My passion lies in environmental justice, making sure everyone, especially vulnerable communities, is part of the conversation and the solution. I believe real change happens when people feel seen, heard, and empowered. That’s the difference I bring. I turn environmental awareness into environmental action, starting with the people around me.

What sort of challenges, if any, are there for young people in the green energy sector? How have you overcome them?

Buthelezi: One major challenge is the lack of access to practical training and mentorship opportunities for young people in this space. I’ve been fortunate to gain hands-on experience through Wessa’s programmes, which have provided mentorship and exposure to real environmental projects, thus bridging the gap between theory and practice.

Majavu: Gaining access, whether it’s access to practical experience, mentorship, or entry-level opportunities, I’ve experienced to be a recurring challenge for graduates. My peers are passionate and educated, but the require hands-on exposure, because without it, it’s difficult to break into the sector. My current internship with Wessa has helped bridge that gap by giving me the opportunity to work directly with schools, communities, and local environmental initiatives.

Another challenge is being seen as capable and credible in professional spaces, especially when you're still early in your career. I’ve overcome this by remaining consistent, open to learning, and fully committed to every project I take on, from facilitating clean-ups to coordinating awareness workshops.

Young people bring fresh ideas, tech-savviness, and a powerful sense of urgency when it comes to climate and sustainability. With the right support structures in place, we can play a powerful role in shaping a greener, more inclusive future.

What kind of impact do you hope to leave for future generations in the industry?

Buthelezi: I hope to leave a legacy of active environmental citizenship, where future generations are not only aware of sustainability issues but feel empowered and equipped to lead solutions in their own communities. Through education and grassroots initiatives, I aim to nurture a culture of responsibility and resilience.

Majavu: I hope to leave a legacy of accessible, inclusive environmental education that empowers everyday people. I want youth and those living in underserved communities, to see themselves as part of the solution. I want future generations to inherit an industry that values grassroots involvement just as much as policy, and where young professionals are supported, mentored, and given real opportunities to lead.

Through my work with Wessa and my studies in environmental sciences, I’ve seen how awareness can shift mindsets, and how small actions can ripple into long-term change. My goal is to continue building spaces where communities are not only educated about environmental issues but are also equipped and inspired to act on them.

If I can help make sustainability feel local, personal, and possible for the next generation, then I’ll know I’ve made a meaningful contribution to the green sector.

How can the industry help to alleviate the growing unemployment rate?

Buthelezi: The green sector can create new opportunities by investing in youth-led eco-enterprises, skills development in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management. By linking environmental solutions to economic empowerment, the sector can become a catalyst for inclusive growth and job creation.

Majavu: Green industries can help by expanding internships, learnerships, and skills development programmes that offer real experience and mentorship. We also need to focus on community-based projects that create local jobs while solving environmental problems. For example, clean-up campaigns, eco-tourism, composting, and food gardening are all initiatives I’ve been part of that not only benefit the environment but also build capacity and create income-generating opportunities.

To make a significant impact, the sector must prioritise inclusivity and open doors for youth who are often overlooked. With the right support, the green economy can become a key driver of both environmental sustainability and social upliftment.

Finally, what can the youth of 2025 learn from the youth of 1976?

Buthelezi: The youth of 1976 taught us the power of collective action and standing firm for a just cause. In 2025, we can carry that spirit forward by standing up for climate justice, advocating for sustainable policies, and using our voices and innovation to shape a better future for all.

Majavu: The 1976 generation showed us just how powerful young voices can be when they stand together for what’s right. They proved that courage and unity can challenge even the toughest systems, and they remind us, the youth of today, that their voices and actions really do matter.

I’m reminded of how their bravery inspires us today, to stand up to injustice in all its forms, and their sacrifices remind me that real change takes resilience and a willingness to put the greater good first.

