The World Bank has approved a $146 million grant to help Syria restore reliable, affordable electricity and support the country's economic recovery, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

After 14 years of war, Syria's electricity infrastructure has suffered severe damage to grids and power stations, causing persistent fuel shortages.

The grant will support strategic projects, including linking the electricity grids between Syria and Turkey, and Syria and Jordan, and bolstering energy security, Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said in a post on X in which he thanked the World Bank for approving it.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Writing by Nayera Abdallah, additional reporting by Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Alison Williams and Ed Osmond)