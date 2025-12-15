MANAMA: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Ministry of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq have discussed the final preparations for launching the electricity interconnection project between the two entities. The discussions took place during a recent meeting in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the operational mechanisms for integrating the electricity interconnection project with the southern Iraq network and explored potential avenues for exporting electric power to Iraq, as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Representatives from both the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity attended the meeting, where they assessed the operational readiness of the project as it nears implementation.

They also examined the operational contracts set to be signed ahead of the project’s official expansion launch. The meeting featured visual presentations on the structure of each party’s electrical network and initial discussions on frameworks for power purchase agreements.

The project is designed to enable the export of electric power from GCC countries to Iraq by linking southern Iraq to the Gulf electricity grid, thereby contributing to the stability of regional electrical networks.

The electricity interconnection with Iraq is expected to become operational in the first half of 2026.

Engineer Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, Chief Executive Officer of the GCCIA, stated that connecting the Gulf electricity market with Iraq will create new opportunities for regional electricity interconnection and power trade, greatly supporting the GCC countries' objectives to establish a competitive electricity market.