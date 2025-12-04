Infinity Power announced on Wednesday that it has broken ground on its 200-megawatt (MW) Ras Ghareb Wind Project in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez region.

The company had signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement for the project with POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC) last month during the 2025 Forum on China-Africa Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation in Jinhua, Zhejiang province.

The project is expected to commence operations in 2027,

Infinity Power reached financial close on the project in October 2025, securing $153 million in senior debt from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Proparco, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The wind farm, part of the EBRD-led Energy Pillar of Egypt’s Nexus Water-Food-Energy (NWFE) initiative, is expected to supply clean power to more than 300,000 homes and cut over 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually once operational.

Infinity Power - a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and the UAE’s Masdar - operates a 1.3-GW portfolio of solar and wind assets across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

