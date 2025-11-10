The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Monday an additional investment of $40 million in Egypt-headquartered renewable energy dveloper Infinity.

This fresh injection brings the Bank’s total equity commitment to $141.5 million, up from $101.5 million, and is intended to support the development of 3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects across Africa through Infinity’s subsidiary, Infinity Power.

Infinity Power- a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar- currently operates over 1.3 GW of solar and wind projects in Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal. The company is targeting a near-term development pipeline of 3 GW and aims to reach 10 GW of operational capacity by 2030 by targeting solar, wind, green hydrogen, battery storage and transmission grid projects.

Last week, a consortium comprising Hassan Allam Utilities Energy (HAU Energy) and Infinity Power signed agreements with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) to develop two major renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW of solar power and 720 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage.

In October 2025, Inifinity Power had achieved financial close on its 200MW Ras Ghareb Wind Farm in Egypt. The company secured $153 million in senior debt from the EBRD, Paris-based Proparco, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.