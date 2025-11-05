A consortium comprising Hassan Allam Utilities Energy (HAU Energy) platform and Infinity Power has signed agreements with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) to develop two major renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW) of solar power and 720 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage.

According to a Hassan Allam Utilities statement issued on Wednesday, the projects include:

A 200 MW solar plant in Benban, incorporating 120 MWh of connected battery storage, targeting commercial operation by the third quarter of 2026.

A 1,000 MW solar plant in Minya, including 600 MWh of storage, with commercial operation planned for the third quarter of 2027.

This marks the second project in Egypt for HAU Energy, a renewable energy investment vehicle established in April 2024 by Hassan Allam Utilities and co-owned by London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Paris-based Meridiam.

The first project, the 1.1 GW Gulf of Suez wind farm, achieved financial close in December 2024. The project has investment value of over €1 billion ($1.15 billion), according to a January 2025 statement by Meridiam.

The HAU Energy platform currently holds a portfolio of 2.3 GW under development, with commercial operations scheduled in phases between third quarter of 2026 and 2027, representing a total investment of $2 billion.

In addition, it maintains a pipeline of 1.65 GW - including 350 MW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind projects - with a projected investment cost of $1.5 billion.

In September 2025, Zawya Projects had reported that Infinity Power, the Egypt-headquartered Africa-focused renewable energy joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and the UAE’s Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), was set to close on a new 1,200 megawatt (MW) solar power project with battery storage in Egypt.

In November 2024, Infinity Power had announced that its consortium with Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities (HAU) had inked two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with EETC for the construction of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW of solar and 720 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The projects included a 900MW solar with BESS project in Wahat, and a 300MW solar with BESS project in Benban.

Egypt has set a target of increasing renewable energy’s share of the national power mix to 42 percent by 2030 and 65 percent by 2040.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

