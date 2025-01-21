PHOTO
China's Envision Energy announced on Tuesday that it has secured a contract to supply 138 wind turbines of 8 megawatts (MW) capacity each for a 1.1 gigawatts (GW) onshore wind farm in Egypt's Gulf of Suez region.
The scope of the contract also includes 25-year maintenance agreement, Envision said in a press statement.
Suez Wind Energy, a joint venture by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Egypt's HAU Energy is developing the wind farm with financing provided by a group of European, African and Gulf-based development financing banks.
(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
