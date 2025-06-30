The Sultanate of Oman continues to leverage the Barka IV desalination plant as a cornerstone of its national development and a model for sustainable water management. Operational since 2018 under a 20-year Build-Own-Operate (BOO) agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (NWPPC), this Veolia-managed facility stands as the Sultanate of Oman’s largest, producing a significant 281,000 cubic meters of potable water daily.

This output is vital, supplying approximately 1.2 million people and directly supporting Oman Vision 2040's ambitious economic and social development goals amidst rapid population growth, urbanization, and the pervasive challenge of climate change-induced water scarcity.

At the heart of Barka IV’s impressive efficiency and environmental stewardship lies its advanced technological infrastructure, meticulously designed to optimise every stage of the desalination process. The plant's journey begins with a sophisticated seawater intake system, a crucial first step that sets it apart in terms of both scale and ecological consideration. Seawater is sourced via two independent intake towers, each located 1.5 kilometres from the plant, ensuring a robust and reliable supply.

A key innovation here is the maintenance of a low intake velocity of 0.1 meters per second, a deliberate measure to minimise impact on marine life. Further safeguarding the rich biodiversity of Oman's coastal waters, the intake is equipped with 100mm bar screens and supplemented by air bubble curtains, effectively preventing jellyfish and other marine organisms from entering the system. This commitment to environmental protection at the very outset underscores a holistic approach to sustainable operation, a vital aspect for any large-scale industrial facility situated in ecologically sensitive areas.

Following intake, the water undergoes a rigorous pretreatment phase, critical for protecting the delicate and costly Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes that form the core of the desalination process. Barka IV employs state-of-the-art technologies including Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) systems to remove algae and suspended solids, and 16 Dual Media Gravity Filters (DMGF) that further eliminate suspended particles while optimizing energy consumption through gravity-based operation. The DAF system, in particular, plays a pivotal role in preventing membrane fouling, directly contributing to the longevity and efficiency of the RO stage.

The true technological marvel and the most important part of the Barka IV plant is its Reverse Osmosis (RO) system, coupled with cutting-edge Energy Recovery Devices (ERD). This combination is what truly sets Barka IV apart as one of the world’s most energy-efficient large-scale desalination plants, boasting a specific energy consumption of less than 3 kWh per cubic meter.

The plant is equipped with 20,000 high-performance RO membranes that effectively separate salt from seawater, operating at a pressure of 60 bar. Prior to the RO membranes, cartridge filters (CF) ensure that particles as small as 5 microns are removed, safeguarding the integrity and performance of the membranes.

The integration of ERDs, achieving an impressive 97% recovery rate, is a game-changer. These devices recapture significant amounts of pressure energy from the concentrated brine stream, dramatically reducing the overall energy demand for the high-pressure RO pumps. This energy efficiency not only translates into substantial operational cost savings but also significantly lowers the plant's carbon footprint, aligning with global efforts towards climate action.

Beyond the core desalination process, Barka IV's commitment to delivering high-quality potable water is solidified in its remineralisation process. Five limestone filters are utilised to increase the alkalinity and hardness of the desalinated water, ensuring it meets stringent international drinking water standards. This crucial step is further supported by two permeate storage tanks acting as buffers, guaranteeing continuous supply and consistent water quality for consumers.

Finally, the entire operation is meticulously managed from a Smart Control Room utilising Veolia’s sophisticated Hubgrade digitalisation tools. With over 3,000 pieces of equipment connected to a centralized control system, a dedicated operations team provides continuous 24/7 monitoring of plant performance and production. This digital integration ensures over 95% availability, allowing for real-time adjustments and predictive maintenance, thereby maximising operational efficiency and minimising downtime. This smart management system, powered by AI, embodies the future of industrial facility management, ensuring the plant’s robust and reliable performance for years to come.

