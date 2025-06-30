Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the construction contract for Hail Region Water Networks Construction Project (Contract No. 5) in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 22 May 2025, with a bid submission deadline of 19 June 2025.

“Contract award is expected in September 2025, with project completion scheduled for the second quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The project scope includes:

·Construction of network lines with diameters ranging from 100 mm to 400 mm, spanning a total length of approximately 105 kilometres

·Installation of a water tank

·Deployment of two pumping stations

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

