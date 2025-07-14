Qatar - bNovate Technologies, a leader in advanced microbial water quality monitoring, will partner with Hamad Bin Khalifa University ( HBKU) in the SMART-Distribution project, a pioneering initiative to address critical challenges in Qatar’s water distribution networks.



The project seeks to enhance the resilience of Qatar’s water infrastructure against climate-induced risks through innovative, real-time water quality monitoring and advanced risk assessment tools.



The SMART-Distribution project, led by the Sustainability Division at HBKU’s College of Science and Engineering ( CSE), in collaboration with bNovate and end-user Kahramaa, aims to increase the resilience of drinking water systems, enhancing both robustness and adaptability. This partnership will ensure the implementation of an agile, risk-based monitoring system that provides real-time data on water quality during storage and distribution.



Water security in Qatar faces escalating threats from climate change, including limited freshwater resources and reliance on vulnerable alternative sources such as seawater desalination.



This project will assess the climate readiness of Qatar’s water distribution networks through a robust resilience and risk assessment framework . It will also deploy a real-time monitoring network mobile platform and evaluate water quality variations under controlled environments and real-world conditions at Qatar Foundation’s Education City, serving as a Living Lab .



Peter Desmond, assistant professor, CSE, emphasised the initiative's importance: “The SMART-Distribution project represents a critical step forward in ensuring the resilience of Qatar’s water infrastructure. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and collaborative innovation, we address current challenges and pave the way for sustainable water security in the face of climate change.”



bNovate’s CTO, Luigino Grasso, highlighted the company’s role in the project: “bNovate is thrilled to contribute our expertise in microbial water quality monitoring to this transformative project. Our advanced flow cytometry technology will be key in understanding microbial regrowth potential and biofilm development, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions to safeguard Qatar’s water supply. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering market-led innovations that address real-world challenges.”



The SMART-Distribution project aligns with the ambitious targets of Qatar’s National Water Management Plan 2030, ensuring reliable water security amidst emergent climate-induced challenges. By fostering collaboration between HBKU, bNovate, and Kahramaa, the project adopts a cyclic innovation approach to generate tangible, end-user-focused solutions.

