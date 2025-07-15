Egypt - P.ZONE, an aqua tech solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSCEC International Construction Egypt Co. Ltd. (SSC)—a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation—to deliver water features in CSCEC’s landmark projects across Egypt.

This collaboration aligns with P.ZONE’s wider strategy to support national infrastructure development and promote Egypt’s sustainable economic growth.

As part of this partnership, P.ZONE has commenced work on the Downtown Lagoon project in New Alamein City. The company will offer comprehensive end-to-end services, including design, civil works, electromechanical works, project management, and long-term maintenance for water-centric developments.

Sherif ElSherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, recently inaugurated the trial filling of the largest main lake within the Downtown Lagoon project, designed by Italian firm Myrtha Pools. This phase aims to test the waterproofing system, marking the first of eleven lakes to enter trial operation. Covering an area of 15 feddans, the lake is distinguished by seven islands encircled by a tourist promenade and dedicated paths for bicycles and electric vehicles.

Amr Khattab, Infrastructure General Manager and Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, underscored the partnership’s strategic importance:

“The Downtown area of New Alamein City is central to the state’s vision of building globally competitive smart cities under a masterplan covering around 49,000 feddans. Developing the lagoons is a key part of our efforts to boost tourism and urban infrastructure on the North Coast. This helps maximize the area’s contribution to the national economy, transforming it into a premier destination for tourism, residential living, and logistics. Collaborations with specialized entities like CSCEC and P.ZONE embody the synergy needed to achieve top-tier quality and sustainability.”

Commenting on the MoU, Hesham El Batrawi, Founder and CEO of P.ZONE, said: “We are proud to partner with CSCEC, one of China’s largest investment and construction groups. Through this project, we aim to implement innovative solutions that advance resource sustainability, create new jobs, and attract further investment. We also look forward to similar collaborations in the future.”

He added: “This partnership strengthens P.ZONE’s project portfolio, which has surpassed EGP 1.5 billion in the 2024–2025 fiscal year. Our projects stand out by applying value engineering principles at every stage, ensuring environmental responsibility goes hand-in-hand with long-term value creation.”

Chenwei, General Manager of CSCEC International North Africa, praised P.ZONE’s role in the Downtown Lagoon Project, stating: “The signing of this MoU between CSCEC and P.ZONE represents not just a resource integration, but a strategic step to build technical advantages and enhance market competitiveness in artificial lake systems, waterscape engineering, and related facilities.”

Notably, P.ZONE also engages in leading international and local exhibitions—such as WATREX 2025 and the Egyptian Leisure Exhibition—to foster dialogue around smart infrastructure. This contributes to maximizing the value of water as a vital resource and promoting sustainable consumption for Egypt’s future.

