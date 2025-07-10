Riyadh – The National Water Company (NWC) started executing 38 water and sanitation projects in the Asir region of the Southern Cluster at a combined value of SAR 2 billion.

These projects include the construction of lines and networks exceeding 2,534 kilometers long, according to a press release.

They align with NWC’s strategic plans to develop infrastructure in the water and environmental services sectors and expand the coverage of the services it provides to its customers.

Meanwhile, the company began implementing 27 water projects in Asir region across several districts, including Abha, Khamis Mushait, An Namas, Ahad Rafidah, and Mahayel Asir, among others.

NWC will also implement transmission lines and networks with a total length of 2,177 kilometers, as well as construct 16 water reservoirs with a total capacity of 54,500 cubic meters.

It will install pumping stations with a total daily capacity exceeding 15,000 cubic meters.

Moreover, the company started to carry out 11 sanitation projects in the Asir region, including pipelines and networks exceeding 357 kilometers in length.

The company will also implement a treatment plant with a total design capacity of 9,300 cubic meters per day in Al Qahma Center and Al Haridah Center, as well as lift stations with a total design capacity of over 106,000 cubic meters on a daily basis.

NWC recently announced the implementation of 23 water and environmental projects in Madinah.

