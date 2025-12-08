Several leading players in the global power sector including Germany's Siemens Energy and Japanese groups - Hitachi Energy, Toshiba Power Systems and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - have been awarded key operation and maintenance contracts related to 132/300/400 kV substations in Kuwait.

The contract was awarded by Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy.

The other in the list include Grid Solutions - a GE renewable energy business and part of GE Vernova - and Kuwaiti contractor Al Ahleia Switchgear Company.

The scope of work includes maintenance and repair of major equipment in the 132/300/400 kV substations in Kuwait.

Preventive maintenance of all the equipment will be carried out by these firms as per manufacturer’s recommendation. Supply of various spare parts are also part of the contract.

