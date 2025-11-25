PHOTO
Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has extended the bid submission deadline for its tender to build a new water distribution station on Hawar Island on the southeastern coast, according to tender documents.
Bids, initially due on 23 November 2025, have been postponed to 7 December 2025, according to tender documents.
“The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract is expected to be awarded in February 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.
The project covers the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of a new distribution facility comprising two welded steel ground storage tanks, each with a capacity of 1 million imperial gallons, along with pumps to discharge water into the water distribution network, chlorination units and associated systems. The contract duration is 18 months.
