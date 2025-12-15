Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (AWPT) has secured a contract from the state-run National Water Company (NWC) to operate and maintain (O&M) water and wastewater networks in Hafer Al-Batin Governorate.



The contract is valued at 57.28 million Saudi riyals ($15.27 million) and will be completed in 36 months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The financial impact of the deal will be reflected in Q1 2026 results, the statement added.



Last month, the company won a SAR 221 million contract from NWC to build sewage networks in Hafr Al-Batin and Al-Qaysumah governorate in the Eastern Province.



In September, AWPT submitted bids for several water privatisation projects in Saudi Arabia, valued at more than SAR 140 billion.



The company is currently implementing and managing more than 90 projects, which include privatised projects.



(Editing by Anoop Menon)

