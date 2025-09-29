Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (AWPT) is bidding for several water privatisation projects in Saudi Arabia, valued at more than 140 billion Saudi riyals ($37.33 billion), according to CEO Rami Moussalli.

The company is currently implementing and managing more than 90 projects, which include privatised projects, he told CNBC Arabia.

In September 2025, Zawya Projects reported that Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) had received three bids for the development of the Riyadh–Qassim Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) Project and Alkhorayef was one of three consortium bidders.

The bids were submitted by:

Consortium of Al Jomaih Energy and Water Co, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies, Al Bawani Capital Company, and Buhur for Investment Company.

Consortium of Lamar Holding, Etihad Water and Electricity Company, and Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation.

Vision International Investment Company.

In April 2025, Zawya Projects reported that AWPT has secured two contracts from the Saudi Irrigation Organisation (SIO) with a combined value of 354 million Saudi riyals ($94.34 million).

In March 2025, Moussalli told Argaam.com that revenues from its contractual backlog are expected to exceed SAR 2.5 billion in 2025, a growth of 25 percent from 2024, not to mention potential growth prospects if new projects were awarded this year.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.