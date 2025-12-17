A French-Omani consortium comprising EDF power solutions, Al Khadra Partners and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP), the sole procurer for all independent power and water projects in Oman, for the development of the 120-megawatt (MW) Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (JBB) Wind Power Plant.

The 50 million Omani riyals ($130 million) project, located in the Ash Sharqiyah South Governorate around 440 kilometres from the Port of Duqm, spans an area of roughly 11 million square metres (sqm) and will be equipped with 16 wind turbines of 7.7MW each.

The JBB Wind Project is expected to reach financial close in 2026 and connect to the national grid in the third quarter of 2027, according to a press statement issued by EDF.

The project is expected to help cut carbon emissions by approximately 270,000 tonnes per year.

The wind plant will also free up nearly 67 million cubic metres of natural gas annually, supporting the Sultanate’s drive to diversify its energy mix.

Once operational, the facility is projected to generate about 352,380 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually.

The project supports Oman’s target of sourcing 30 percent of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030 with wind contributing 2.9 percent.

Last month, Nama PWP signed a 20-year PPA with a consortium of Sembcorp Utilities (a subsidiary of Singapore-based Sembcorp) and OQAE to develop the 125 MW Dhofar II Wind Power Project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.