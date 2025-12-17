Muscat – A consortium led by EDF Power Solutions, Al Khadra Partners and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) to develop the 120MW Jaalan Bani bu Ali Wind Power Plant.

The project covering 10.7sqkm will be located in South Sharqiyah, about 440km from the Port of Duqm. It will comprise 16 wind turbines, each of 7.7MW capacity. Financial close is expected in 2026, with grid connection targeted for the third quarter of 2027.

Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to supply more than 13,500 households and cut over 270,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, supporting Oman’s climate and energy transition targets.

H E Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, said the agreement marks a key step in strengthening the national renewable energy system. “The project embodies our commitment to Vision 2040 and the net-zero target by 2050,” he said.

