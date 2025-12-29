The Egyptian Countryside Development Company has announced the launch of a major project to construct extra-high-voltage and high-voltage power stations and feeder lines, in coordination with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, an affiliate of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

The move represents a new step in supporting efforts to develop and reclaim lands under the national 1.5 Million Feddan Project, contributing to sustainable development across its various sites and regions.

According to a company statement, a cooperation and consultancy contract has been signed with one of the largest specialised firms in the field of extra-high-voltage substations—the Egyptian Power Systems Engineering Company (EPS). Under the agreement, EPS will review technical designs and supervise tendering and implementation works for supplying electricity to the Egyptian Countryside Development Company’s lands in the West Minya Plain.

The electricity extension project targets approximately one million feddans of land in the West Minya Plain, at an estimated total cost of EGP 25bn. The project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 100 megavolt-amperes (MVA), will cover the areas of South-West West Minya, the western extension of Minya, and West Manfalut and Al-Qusiya. The second phase will extend to Darb Al-Behnasawy, West Minya, and North-West West Minya.

Upon completion of all phases, the project’s total capacity is expected to reach around 500 MVA, enabling electricity supply across the entire scope of the 1.5 Million Feddan Project lands in the West Minya Plain.

Amr Abdel Wahab, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Egyptian Countryside Development Company, said the cooperation represents a significant milestone in agricultural development efforts within the national project. He stressed that the provision of electricity goes beyond basic infrastructure preparation, describing it as a pivotal element in enabling modern agriculture, supporting investors and creating an integrated environment for agricultural and food production.

“We are implementing this project in cooperation with the consultancy entity and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, within the framework of a national partnership aimed at accelerating development and achieving food security by supporting farmers and equipping land with the necessary infrastructure,” Abdel Wahab said.

He noted that extending electricity to the West Minya Plain is part of a comprehensive infrastructure strategy that also includes road development, the establishment of communications networks and future plans for renewable energy stations.

“This project will directly improve agricultural production efficiency, encourage investors to inject capital into fully serviced lands, and create job opportunities for young people in Upper Egypt,” he added. “It also supports a more balanced distribution of development, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.”

Abdel Wahab emphasised that all phases of the project are being implemented in accordance with the highest international technical standards, under the supervision of the consultancy firm. He added that coordination between public and private entities ensures optimal results within the planned timelines and reflects a successful model of cooperation in delivering major national projects.

“What is being implemented today in the West Minya Plain represents a practical translation of Egypt Vision 2030 and a model of integrated development in a promising region,” he said, noting that the project will help generate hundreds of job opportunities, stimulate agricultural investment and establish a stable and sustainable productive community.

