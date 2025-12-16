US-headquartered GameChange Solar said on Tuesday that it has been selected to provide its tracker system for the 2 gigawatts (GW) Khulis Solar PV Independent Power Plant (IPP) project in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Khulis solar power project, which forms part of Round 3 of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), is being developed by ACWA Power along with Badeel (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Public Investment Fund, PIF) and Aramco Power.

GameChange Solar said in a statement that it has been selected to provide its Genius Tracker 1P system for the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in December 2025, with commissioning planned for November 2027, the statement added.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works are being undertaken by a consortium comprising CEEEC (China Energy Engineering Corporation); GPEC (Guangdong Power Engineering Company) and NWEPDI (Northwest Electric Power Design Institute – a CEEC subsidiary).

The project achieved financial close in November 2025.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

