Trina Storage has enhanced its global delivery framework with an upgraded AC System Validation Platform, boosting its ability to provide reliable, grid-ready utility-scale energy storage systems worldwide.

Supporting operations in over 100 countries, the platform underpins the company’s rapid growth in the global BESS market.

Built around four specialized R&D laboratories, the platform includes a self-built 35 kV medium-voltage test station, a 478 m³ environmental chamber, a system integration test facility, and a 1:1 hardware-in-the-loop EMS validation setup.

These capabilities allow Trina Storage to simulate real-world conditions, verify performance, and reduce commissioning risks.

The 35 kV station enables full-chain, block-level testing under true medium-voltage conditions, shortening project acceptance timelines.

The large environmental chamber tests full subsystems across –50 deg C to +90 deg C and up to 98 per cent humidity, ensuring reliability in diverse climates.

The EMS validation facility optimizes system integration and operational efficiency. With additional testing capabilities in Europe and the US, Trina Storage strengthens its globally coordinated delivery framework.

“Ensuring that every system we deliver meets the highest standards of performance, safety, and reliability is central to our mission,” said Yang Bao, President of Energy Storage Division at Trinasolar. “By embedding advanced testing and integration capabilities across our global operations, we give customers the confidence to deploy energy storage at scale—supporting renewable adoption and reinforcing grid stability around the world.”

