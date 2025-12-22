MUSCAT - A Swiss-backed sustainable fuels project proposed in Oman could ultimately be underpinned by up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of dedicated renewable electricity, a scale that would place it among the largest such developments globally.

Collaborating on the initiative are the SWEET reFuel.ch consortium, a Swiss research and innovation platform, and SOHAR Port and Freezone. Earlier this month, the two parties agreed to explore the feasibility of establishing an initial sustainable fuels production facility at the SOHAR Port and Freezone.

On Friday, December 19, the Swiss consortium—represented by Empa (the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology) — described the Oman–Switzerland collaboration as “paving the way for sustainable fuel production”.

It noted that, as a first step, Empa researcher Christian Bach and SOHAR’s VP Sustainability, Abdullah al Abri, signed a letter of intent outlining plans to establish a joint research and production facility at the SOHAR Port and Freezone.

The initial facility, currently at the pre-feasibility stage, is envisaged to be supplied by 25 MW of solar-generated electricity. It is intended to generate critical insights into load flexibility at scale, as well as the sustainable sourcing of water and CO₂. Subject to successful outcomes, the programme foresees a phased, three-stage scale-up, progressing to a mid-scale plant of around 200 MW and, ultimately, a large-scale facility supported by up to 2 GW of power, according to the Swiss partner.

The SWEET reFuel.ch consortium (Renewable Fuels and Chemicals for Switzerland) brings together multiple Swiss research institutions and universities in an interdisciplinary collaboration. Funded under the SWEET (SWiss Energy research for the Energy Transition) programme of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE), the consortium is tasked with developing practical pathways for the production and supply of low-carbon fuels, supporting Switzerland’s long-term energy transition objectives.

Empa is playing a central role in the Oman initiative. “As coordinator of the SWEET consortium, Empa is conducting a pre-feasibility study for this three-stage initiative, which focuses on scaling up sustainable fuel production technologies, with contributions from several reFuel.ch partners and in dialogue with around 30 industry and market stakeholders. Project coordination is expected to transition to an industry-led consortium in summer 2026”, the institution said.

Empa added that the initial facility will also serve as a platform for joint research and development in sustainable energy technologies. Key focus areas include load flexibility in large-scale plants and sustainable water and CO₂ supply, challenges that will be addressed through cross-disciplinary and cross-sector collaboration.

In an earlier statement, SOHAR Port and Freezone noted that the project will assess the potential for producing Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs) — synthetic, low-carbon fuels such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, e-methanol, e-kerosene and synthetic methane — using renewable electricity and non-biological inputs including water and captured CO₂. Unlike biofuels, RFNBOs rely exclusively on electrolysis and chemical synthesis powered by renewable energy sources.

Importantly, the proposed Suhar initiative adds to a growing pipeline of e-fuel projects in Oman targeting synthetic, renewable fuels such as e-gasoline, sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF), e-methanol and other power-to-liquid products.

Among these is OSCAR (Oman Sustainable Cars and Aviation Refuelling), a global industry consortium comprising OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), Dutco, Sumitomo Corporation Middle East, Lamborghini and Airbus, which is undertaking a concept and feasibility study into the production of e-gasoline and e-SAF in Oman using green hydrogen and CO₂ feedstocks.

OQ Alternative Energy is also advancing plans for an e-fuels hub at the Duqm Special Economic Zone, aimed at pilot and eventual commercial-scale production of e-methanol, e-gasoline, e-SAF and e-natural gas (e-NG).

In Dhofar Governorate, a public–private partnership involving HIF Global, Acciona Nordex Green Hydrogen and Al Meera Investments is working with the Omani government to explore a large-scale e-methanol production facility and bunkering hub in Salalah. The e-methanol produced could be used directly as a maritime fuel or further processed into derivatives such as e-gasoline, e-diesel or e-SAF.

Similarly, Nordic Electrofuel, a Norwegian producer of synthetic aviation fuels, has announced plans to establish an e-SAF production facility in Oman, using renewable hydrogen to support the decarbonisation of air transport.

More recently, US-based carbon recycling firm LanzaTech signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC)—the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group—to collaborate on the development of a major sustainable aviation fuel project in the Sultanate of Oman.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

