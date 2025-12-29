MUSCAT: Renewable energy accounted for 9.46 per cent of electricity transmitted by Oman’s national grid in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s energy transition and placing the country on a trajectory that will require renewable capacity to more than triple over the next five years to meet the 30 per cent target by 2030.

According to Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) — the sole owner and operator of the national grid — grid-connected renewable sources generated around 4.26 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity during 2025, representing 9.46 per cent of total output for the year.

Reaffirming its role in enabling the national energy transition, OETC said it is strengthening the integration of clean and renewable energy into the grid to support growth ambitions, innovation and long-term sustainability, while reinforcing national objectives to expand renewable power flows across the Sultanate of Oman’s extensive transmission network.

Renewable electricity currently supplied to the grid comes from four projects: Dhofar Wind I (50 MW), Ibri II Solar (500 MW), Manah I Solar (500 MW) and Manah II Solar (500 MW). Together, these assets provide approximately 1,550 MW of installed renewable capacity.

Looking ahead, Oman has a substantial pipeline of solar and wind projects under development and planning, totalling around 7,300 MW. When added to existing capacity, this pipeline is expected to lift total renewable capacity to approximately 8.8 GW by around 2030, broadly aligning with the target of renewables accounting for around 30 per cent of total generation capacity by that date.

Projects currently under implementation include the 500 MW Ibri III Solar PV project in Al Dhahirah Governorate, the 125 MW Dhofar II Wind Farm in Dhofar Governorate, and the 120 MW Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate. Once operational by 2027, these projects will add a further 745 MW of renewable capacity to the grid.

In parallel, a new tranche of wind projects is under tender and expected to be awarded in the coming months. These include the Duqm Wind IPP (approximately 234–270 MW), Mahoot Wind I IPP (around 342–400 MW) and Sadah Wind IPP (around 81–99 MW).

Together with a series of mid- to large-scale solar PV projects planned for delivery in 2029 and 2030, including schemes of up to 3,000 MW, this build-out is set to push Oman’s renewable capacity comfortably beyond the 30 per cent milestone by the end of the decade.

This phased rollout — beginning with early commissioning between 2025 and 2027, accelerating through 2027–2029 and culminating in large-scale solar deployment by 2030 — positions Oman to meet its renewable electricity targets while strengthening grid resilience, regional energy integration and long-term clean-energy investment.

