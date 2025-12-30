Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up 0.31% to 41,731.68 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also increased by 0.36% to 4,519.82points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.17% to 4,630.32 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.63% at 13,160.84 points and by 0.50% at 17,413.33 points, respectively.

A total of 2.231 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.111 billion over 128,847 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.975 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 93.56% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders made up 4.34% and 2.1%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 81.41% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 18.58%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 31.212 million and EGP 28.574 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 59.787 million.