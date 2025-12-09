Saudi-listed developer and operator of utility projects ACWA Power and Bahrain’s state-owned Bapco Energies have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a solar power project of up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW), integrated with large-scale battery energy storage, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The agreement was announced during the Saudi–Bahraini Coordination Council meeting.

Under the JDA, the two companies will jointly develop the project in multiple phases, with all electricity to be transmitted to the load centre of Bapco Energies in Bahrain to support the country’s power demand and acceleration its shift toward renewable energy, according to an ACWA Power press statement.

The project forms part of Bapco Energies’ commitments under the Bahrain National Energy Strategy, which focuses on improving energy efficiency, diversifying the energy mix and expanding renewable capacity.

The JDA also advances GCC-level cooperation by enabling cross-border clean energy flows, the statement added.

The statement didn't disclose financial details and project timelines.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

