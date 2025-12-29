Kuwait - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has requested the Ministry of Public Works to make some amendments to the tender for the construction, completion, operation, and maintenance of rainwater drainage systems in four residential areas before it is released for bidding.

According to sources from the Ministry of Public Works, the tender, valued at an estimated KD 222 million, will cover the Sabah Al-Ahmad, South Sabah Al-Ahmad, Al-Khairan, and Al-Wafra residential areas.

The projects aim to reduce surface runoff, prevent flooding in streets and urban areas, replenish groundwater, provide alternative water sources for agricultural irrigation, and improve water quality by filtering pollutants such as oils, minerals, and sediments before they reach the sea or groundwater.

The sources said these projects also offer economic and operational benefits, including reducing reliance on treated water for nonpotable uses and easing the burden on wastewater treatment plants.

