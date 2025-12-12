Arabian Qudra (AQ), a subsidiary of Saudi-based Abunayyan Holding Company, one of the major players in the power and water business, has announced that it has signed an agreement to establish the first floating solar power plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Saudi Water Authority.

This pioneering step reflects Qudra Arabia’s commitment to its leadership in the solar energy sector and its dedication to advancing renewable energy sources in the kingdom, said the company in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Water Authority on the sidelines of Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS).

The SWA is the national entity responsible for regulating, developing, and sustaining the water sector in the kingdom.

It also sealed a research cooperation agreement with Saudi Yokogawa Company that will see the duo apply artificial intelligence technologies in the early detection of water leaks and raise the efficiency of operational systems in stations and networks.

Arabian Qudra is one of the leading solar EPC companies in the Middle East and South Africa (Mena)region with reference projects in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Sudan. It has the full in-house capability that covers the full value chain of the EPC of solar PV plants.

At the three-day event, the Saudi Water Authority had signed a co-operation agreement with the Water Management Alliance to enhance water security, develop knowledge and innovation, and build capacity in the fields of sustainable water resources.

Another deal was inked with BW Water, with the aim of enhancing knowledge and technical co-operation, supporting research and training, and developing capabilities in the fields of water, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

