Saudi Arabia’s Water Transmission Company (WTCO) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Jubail–Buraidah II Independent Water Transmission System (IWTS) project in the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on 3 September 2025 by WTCO as the lead developer under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with bid submission deadline of 4 January 2026.

“The EPC contract is likely to be awarded in April 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029.

The project involves the construction of a 348-kilometre greenfield water transmission system with a maximum design flow rate of 840,650 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and one pumping station to transport desalinated water from the Ashmasiah Reservoirs to cities and towns across Al-Qassim Province.

In December 2024, WTCO had announced that it received expressions of interest from 31 companies for the IWTS project.

