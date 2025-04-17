Saudi-listed Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies (AWPT) has secured two contracts from the Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO) with a combined value of 354 million Saudi riyals ($94.34 million).

The first contract, valued at SAR 130 million, involves the construction of a treated water reuse system, which will facilitate the transmission and distribution of water supplies from the first phase of Wadi Al-Dawasir sewage treatment plant for the irrigation of agricultural areas, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the company said it won a SAR 224 million contract to develop a similar treated water reuse system to transmit and distribute water supplies from the first phase of Al Rass sewage treatment plant.

The two projects will be executed each over 24 months, the statements said.

The financial impact of both projects is expected to be reflected in the third quarter of 2025.

