Kuwait - The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy recently referred the tender for the supply, implementation, initial operation, and maintenance of the feeder lines for the Khairan thermal power plant, as well as the development of the fuel receiving systems infrastructure for the Zour South power plant, to the State Audit Bureau for review and auditing.

Following approval, the contract will be awarded, and work will commence to implement the project, which costs a total of KD 57.2 million.

The ministry had previously obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to award the contract to the bid that best met technical specifications and requirements, with the next step being referral to the State Audit Bureau.

The project is considered one of the ministry’s important projects and is aimed at increasing the efficiency and lifespan of the power plants to meet the growing electricity demand.

The project includes developing and upgrading the fuel receiving systems for various fuel lines at the Zour South power plant to improve the efficiency of its electricity generation.

It also includes constructing feeder lines for the Al- Khiran power plant.

In a related move, the Ministry recently referred the annual maintenance tender for equipment at the Shuwaikh Power and Water Distillation Plant’s reverse osmosis (RO) desalination project to the State Audit Bureau for review and approval.

The KD 7.396 million tender aims to modernize the plant, a key desalination facility, whose RO unit produces 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of water from a total plant output of 48 MIGD.

The project includes developing and upgrading the fuel receiving systems for various types of fuel lines at the Zour South power plant to improve the efficiency of the fuel system used for electricity generation.

The ministry also included the construction of feeder lines for the Al-Khiran power plant in the project tender. In a related development, the ministry recently referred to the State Audit Bureau for review and approval the annual maintenance tender for equipment at the Shuwaikh Power and Water Distillation Plant’s reverse osmosis desalination project.

The tender, valued at KD 7.396 million, aims to modernize and enhance the plant, which is an important desalination facility. The reverse osmosis unit produces 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of the plant’s total output of 48 MIGD.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

