Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has received three bids for the development of the Riyadh–Qassim Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) Project.

The bids were submitted by:

Consortium of Al Jomaih Energy and Water Co, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies, Al Bawani Capital Company, and Buhur for Investment Company.

Consortium of Lamar Holding, Etihad Water and Electricity Company, and Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Corporation.

Vision International Investment Company.

The project, which is being procured under a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model, has capacity of 685,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and a length of 859 km.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 8 July 2024.

31 companies including 19 Saudi firms had expressed interest in the project with 20 consortiums/companies making it to the prequalification stage.

The IWTP, which will feature bi-directional flow, also includes six strategic storage tanks in Riyadh with a total capacity of 1,020,000 m3, in addition to 32 operational tanks along the pipeline route with a total capacity of 571,000 m3.

The project will also include solar power to reduce carbon emissions while relying on the grid.

Project commercial operation is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2030, with a concession of a 35-year term starting from the commercial operation date.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

