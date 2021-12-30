Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is expected to announce the winning bidder for its Riyadh-Qassim Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project by the second quarter of 2022, according to a source.

On December 21, SWPC had announced that the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for Riyadh-Qassim IWTP project has been issued to the interested companies with a submission deadline of 24 January 2022.

On December 20, SWPC said a total of 31 companies including 19 Saudi companies expressed their interest in the project as follows:

1. Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros

2. Abengoa Agua

3. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

4. Acciona Agua

5. Al Fahd Company Trading Industries & Contracting & Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co.

6. Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP)

7. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company

8. Al-Rawaf Contracting Company

9. Al Sharif Group Holding & SICIM SPA

10. Arabian Bemco Contracting Co.

11. A. Hak Pijpleidingen Saudi Company Limited

12. China Gezhouba Gruop Co. Ltd (CGGC)

13. China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd (CHEC)

14. China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd.

15. China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited

16. Civil Works Company

17. El-Seif for Commercial Investments Limited (ESI) & Al Qahtani Group of Companies & El Seif Engineering Contracting & El Seif Operations & Maintenance

18. Gulf Investment Corporation

19. Hassan Allam Holding

20. Kindasa Water Services Company (KWS)

21. Lamar Holding

22. Marubeni Corporation

23. Mowah Co.

24. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company (MGC)

25. Nesma Co

26. Orascom Construction

27. PASSAVANT Energy & Environment GmbH

28. Petroleum vision company & Saad Ali Al Essa group for trading and contracting

29. Powerchina International Group Limited

30. TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company

31. Vision International Investment Company

SWPC has issued the expressions of interest (EoI) tender on 13 September 2021 with a submission deadline of 31 October 2021.

The project is expected to be completed by third quarter 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that estimated cost of project is $200 million.

