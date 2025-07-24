Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has qualified 31 local and international companies to compete for exploration licenses across three mineral-rich belts spanning over 24,000 sq km.

The winning companies will be announced in September, the ministry said in a post on the social messaging platform X.

In March, the ministry sought pre-qualification applications for the ninth round of exploration license competitions. The targeted belts included Nuqrah and Sukhaybrah Al-Safra in the Madinah region, as well as Nabitah in the Riyadh region.

These sites contain a variety of precious and base metals, including gold, copper, silver, zinc, and nickel.

The ministry aims to launch exploration tenders for an area of 50,000 sq km by year-end, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Saudi Arabia, has said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.