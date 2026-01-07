Iraq holds some of the world’s largest reserves of sulphur, phosphate rock, silica sand and limestone, according to the country’s Ministry of Industry.

Speaking to Rudaw Media Network on Tuesday, Ministry spokesperson Duha Al-Jubouri said that

Iraq ranks first globally in reserves of free sedimentary sulphur, with estimated quantities of around 600 million tonnes, mainly in the Nineveh province, ministry spokesperson Duha Al-Jubouri told Rudaw Media Network on Tuesday.

The OPEC member ranks second worldwide in phosphate rock reserves, estimated at around 10 billion tonnes, mainly located in Anbar province, she said.

Iraq is also rich in high-purity silica sand, with reserves exceeding 350 million tonnes, mainly in Anbar and Najaf provinces, the spokesperson said. In addition, the country has more than 8 billion tonnes of limestone, which has enabled it to achieve self-sufficiency in cement production, with cement output reaching 37 million tonnes last year, Al-Jubouri added.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.