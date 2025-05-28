GE Vernova announced on Wednesday that it has secured an order for five 7H-Class gas turbines - three 7HA.03 and two 7HA.02 units for 3,000 megawatts (MW) Qurayyah Independent Power Plant (IPP) expansion project in Saudi Arabia.

The contract was awarded by the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) consortium comprising Técnicas Reunidas and Orascom Construction, according to the press statement issued by the NYSE-listed company.

The combined cycle gas-fired power plant is designed to be carbon-capture ready.

The project is being developed by Hajr Two Electricity Co., a joint venture between ACWA Power, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC – Principal Buyer) in February 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

