Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced a strategic agreement with OpenText, the global leader in Information Management solutions.

The agreement empowers Moro Hub to resell OpenText’s comprehensive portfolio of AI-enabled solutions and services across the UAE, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to driving digital transformation in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031 Vision, said the statement from Dewa.

Through this collaboration, Moro Hub will offer public and private sector organizations access to OpenText’s best-in-class technologies, including solutions for Content Services, Digital Experience, Security, and advanced Analytics.

These offerings will enable customers to modernize operations, enhance data-driven decision-making, and meet the growing demands of a digitally connected world, it stated.

"We are excited to work with OpenText, a global leader in information management, to enhance our portfolio and extend even greater value to our customers," remarked Mohammed bin Sulaiman, the CEO of Moro Hub.

"This agreement not only strengthens our service offering but also contributes directly to the UAE’s smart infrastructure development, setting new benchmarks in efficiency, security, and sustainability," he stated.

With AI adoption in the Middle East expected to contribute over $320 billion to the regional economy by 2030 (PwC), this partnership positions Moro Hub and OpenText at the forefront of innovation, enabling the delivery of secure, intelligent, and scalable services to businesses and government entities.

Harald Adams, Sales Vice President of Emerging Markets at OpenText, said the partnership with Moro Hub reflects its shared vision to empower organisations in the UAE to drive innovation through AI-powered technologies.

"Together, we aim to support national digital transformation efforts and deliver secure, intelligent solutions that enable future-ready operations. Moro Hub is a key digital transformation enabler in the UAE, and we are proud to collaborate with them to help customers modernize and achieve better outcomes," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).