Egypt is planning to issue a tender to appoint a global consultant to upgrade the electricity interconnection line with Jordan to 2 gigawatts (GW).



The tender is likely to be offered during the second half of 2025, Ashraq News reported citing unnamed sources.



The current capacity is 500 megawatts (MW), which is being exchanged via a 400-kilovolt submarine cable implemented in 1999, the report said.



The consultant will conduct technical studies as part of the eight-country power interconnection project, which includes Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Turkey, and Palestine.



The project is being undertaken in coordination with Jordan, the report said.

Construction is underway on a 3GW interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $1.8 billion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

